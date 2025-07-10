THE Socialist Party and Tonse Alliance have fielded separate candidates for the upcoming Mfuwe Constituency by-election, scheduled for August 7, 2025. Returning Officer Gilbert Mwango officially closed the nomination centre at 15:00 hours on Wednesday, confirming that only three candidates had successfully filed nominations, representing the UPND, Tonse Alliance, and the Socialist Party. This development comes despite Socialist Party president Dr Fred M’membe recently declaring public support for Tonse Alliance candidate Goodson Banda in the just-ended Lumezi by-election, a statement he made on his official Facebook page. In an unexpected turn of events, former deputy finance minister Newton Ng’uni, initially expected to file under the Tonse Alliance, missed the deadline after arriving late at the Civic Centre in Lavushimanda. Instead,...