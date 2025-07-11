CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer Mehluli Batakathi has described Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti’s recent ruling on Bill 7 as unfortunate, stating that it undermines the Constitutional Court’s exclusive power to interpret the Constitution. On Wednesday, Speaker Mutti ruled that Bill 7 could still be brought back to Parliament for further consideration, should the Minister of Justice decide to proceed with it. She said this is because the courts lack jurisdiction and cannot interfere with the internal proceedings of the National Assembly. Commenting on the Speaker’s ruling, Thursday, Batakathi questioned why Speaker Mutti would want to proceed with an action that the Constitutional Court had already declared unconstitutional. “I do not know what the Speaker means when she says that ‘notwithstanding...