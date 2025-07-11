UNIVERSITY of Zambia political historian Professor Bizeck Phiri has urged opposition parties to field one candidate in future elections to avoid splitting the votes. On Wednesday, both the Socialist Party and the Tonse Alliance submitted nominations for their respective candidates in the forthcoming Mfuwe parliamentary by-election, scheduled for August 7, 2025. In an interview, Wednesday, Prof Phiri observed that in previous by-elections, the opposition’s decision to contest separately prevented them from accumulating enough votes to secure the seats. “For the future elections and even the by-elections that are coming, the opposition needs to be properly organised, united, so that they should not split the votes. The reason why they are losing is that they are splitting the votes amongst themselves...