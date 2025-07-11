THE National Assembly has rejected a motion to re-introduce debt swap for civil servants. Moving the motion, Wednesday, Chilubi PF MP Mulenga Fube said most civil servants were currently burdened by high debts and deductions, making it difficult for them to meet domestic requirements. “Madam Speaker, I beg to move that this House urges the government to re-introduce a debt swap for civil servants. Madam Speaker, the people of Chilubi would like to learn the context of how they are viewing what debt swap is. Debt swap in this case is a financial arrangement where a borrower replaces existing debts with a new obligation under a more favourable condition. That is the starting point, Madam Speaker. And another factor that...