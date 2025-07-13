THE Department of Immigration says three officers were injured when a group of George Compound residents attacked them during a clean-up operation on Friday. In a statement issued Saturday, Immigration Chief Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka said the incident occurred after officers apprehended a suspected prohibited immigrant in the area. “The Department of Immigration strongly condemns the violent conduct exhibited by some residents of George Compound during a clean-up operation conducted by the Lusaka Regional Immigration Office on Friday, 11th July 2025. The incident occurred as officers apprehended a suspected prohibited immigrant in the area. In an alarming show of disregard for the rule of law, a group of residents confronted the officers, demanding the release of the suspect. The...