CHILILABOMBWE police on the Copperbelt have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman in the toilet of a nightclub around 02:00 hours. According to Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Chipo Kaitisha, the incident occurred on Saturday when the victim was drinking beer with a friend at a named club. When the woman decided to answer the call of nature, the suspect followed her. “Police on the Copperbelt Province have arrested Steven Mwape, aged 23, of Chililabombwe’s Kawama township for allegedly having raped a 35-year-old woman from the toilet at a named night club. Brief facts of the matter are that on 11th July, 2025 at around 02:00 hours, the victim was drinking beer with her friend at...