UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe says the ruling party is worried that with only a few months left before the 2026 general elections, the party still has no strong contender. And Simuuwe says the victories witnessed in the just-ended by-elections across the country show that citizens still believe in the UPND. Speaking at a press briefing, Monday, Simuuwe added that the support from the electorate demonstrated the high level of confidence citizens still have in the UPND. “We are now getting close to four years in leadership, we still don’t have a contender. In other words, we are worried as UPND that the opposition is dying. Because we need proper checks and balances. We are worried if one is made...