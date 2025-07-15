MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile says there is no law that empowers Parliament to revive a bill declared null and void by the Constitutional Court. This follows Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti’s ruling on Wednesday that Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 could still return to Parliament for further consideration if the Minister of Justice so wished. But in an interview, Mundubile said the Speaker must be reminded that parliamentary procedure cannot override the Constitution. “I think that’s very unfortunate because the court judgement made it very clear that the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7 was a product of constitutional process, the judgement made it very clear that the spirit of the Constitution is that the constitutional amendment process...