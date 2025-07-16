ENERGY Minister Makozo Chikote says there has been an improvement in Zimbabwe’s load shedding compared to Zambia because the neighbouring country has other bigger sources of energy that supplement what they get from the Kariba Dam. In an interview, Tuesday, Chikote said if Zambia had three or more sources like Maamba Collieries, the country’s load shedding would improve. “Zimbabwe has other bigger sources of energy that supplement what they get from the Kariba. Hence, their load shedding is not as much as we are going through ourselves because Zambia entirely depended on hydropower, which is why we are not seeing an improvement in the load shedding hours. If we had a source like the one we have in Maamba, maybe...