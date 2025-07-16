SCIENCE and Technology Minister Felix Mutati says government has plans of upgrading Evelyn Hone College of Applied Arts and Commerce into a Polytechnic, and not a university. Responding to a question posed by Kabwata UPND MP Andrew Tayengwa, who wanted to find out if the government had plans of upgrading Evelyn Hone to a University, Mutati said the college as a polytechnic would offer degree programmes as appropriate. “The government has plans of upgrading Evelyn Hone College of Applied Arts and Commerce into a polytechnic and not a university. The polytechnic will offer degree programmes as appropriate. This initiative forms part of a broader government strategy to enhance the skills development ecosystem by transforming selected high-performing technical colleges and training...