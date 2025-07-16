POLICE in Lusaka have arrested social media influencer Mwaka Halwiindi, film producer David Kazadi and another individual in connection with the production and circulation of obscene materials. In a statement issued, Wednesday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said Halwiindi, 23, had been charged with two counts of making or producing obscene videos tending to corrupt morals, while Ruby Muzandu, also 23, faced one count of conveying or exporting obscene matters or things. Hamoonga added that Kazadi, on the other hand, had been charged with two counts of producing obscene matters or things, as well as two counts of circulating obscene matters or things. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that it has arrested and formally charged...