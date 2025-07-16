MINISTRY of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Dr Gabriel Pollen has urged Mpika council workers to embrace innovation and explore ways of generating revenue to benefit the country. He says council workers should think outside the box and develop strategies that would enhance financial sustainability for their local government. Speaking in Mpika, Friday, Dr Pollen encouraged council workers to consider owning their own billboards. “What is important is producing results that can help Zambia go forward. How can we deploy our skills and talents in a manner that makes us contribute to the economy of our country, your skills that God has given you, and the talents that God has given you, to figure out those things? Can...