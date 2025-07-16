PATRIOTIC Front (PF) acting president Given Lubinda says the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)’s decision to ban political regalia in the Mfuwe by-election is unconstitutional and that PF-Tonse Alliance members are not afraid of being arrested for defying it. Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, Lubinda said the ECZ’s directive was not only illegal but also a sign of cowardice. He challenged party members to wear PF regalia, including T-shirts bearing the image of late former president Edgar Lungu, during the by-election campaign. “The announcement by the ECZ that they are banning regalia in the Mfuwe by-elections is totally unconstitutional, unlawful and an act of cowardice. Article 20 of the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression. And I will express...