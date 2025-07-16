PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Country Senior Partner Andrew Chibuye says Zambia’s economic growth will remain difficult due to ongoing power challenges. However, Chibuye says Zambia’s economic outlook for this year is more optimistic, with the positive agricultural outlook and the mining sector performing much better. Speaking when he featured on the “Red Hot Breakfast” programme, Tuesday, Chibuye said Zambia faced economic challenges in 2024, but key sectors managed to adapt and survive. “It’s difficult and it’s been difficult, but I think the story from 2024 is one of coping. So somehow a lot of sectors found ways to cope with that rate. It’s suboptimal, but at least in short survival and some economic growth in 2024 if we take the statistics given...