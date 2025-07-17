ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha says if the Constitutional Court had declared Bill 7 unconstitutional, it would not have given any further direction on the matter. And Kabesha says the government is studying the court’s judgment to ensure it is followed to the letter, adding that there will be no dispute with what the court has decided. This follows remarks by Mporokoso PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile, who recently accused Kabesha of failing to properly advise President Hakainde Hichilema and the government on Bill 7. Former Law Association of Zambia president Linda Kasonde also criticised Speaker Nelly Mutti’s ruling on the matter, stating that only the Constitutional Court had jurisdiction over constitutional issues. But in an interview on Wednesday, Kabesha...