ACTING Minister of Agriculture Peter Kapala has clarified that government has not entered into any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Democratic Republic of Congo regarding the export of maize or mealie meal. On Thursday, the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) announced that government had signed an MoU with the Democratic Republic of Congo to export one million tonnes of surplus maize. FRA Board Chairperson Suresh Desai said that very soon, exports to the DRC would commence, working together with the private sector. But in a statement, Friday, Kapala said government had only received export enquiries for maize from the DRC, and negotiations were still ongoing. “The Ministry of Agriculture wishes to clarify that government has not signed any Memorandum of...