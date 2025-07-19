PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the theft of medicines is not a new issue, stating that instead of healing, some individuals in the health sector have been killing people by stealing. The President has also expressed disappointment over the failure of businesses to reduce prices of goods and services despite the appreciation of the Kwacha, fuel price reduction and declining inflation. And President Hichilema says he has respect for all former Presidents of the country, stressing that the withdrawal of his predecessor Edgar Lungu’s retirement benefits was not an HH decision, but due to established laws. Furthermore, the Head of State says he always asks his wife if he is doing his best and working hard so that he can be...