SIAVONGA police are investigating the theft of 3,000 kilograms of fish, valued at about K174,000, from a Chinese firm. Southern Province Police Deputy Commanding Officer Moono Namalongo, in a statement issued Friday, said Siavonga Police Station was alerted on July 13, 2025, at around 16:00 hours, through a phone call from a Mr Yan, a Chinese national and Manager at Zamfresh, that the company’s fish, worth about K174,000, had been stolen by company workers. “This occurred on July 13, 2025, at around 14:00 hours at Jeremiah Island, Siavonga District. Brief facts of the matter are that on July 13, 2025, some lake supervisors namely: Innocent Chikumbe of Chikankata District, Ackim Miyanda of Kamwala, Lusaka, Blackson Halyabala of Lusitu, Siavonga District,...