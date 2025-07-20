MINISTRY of Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary Dr Hapenga Kabeta says government will establish a national super cooperative structure specifically for Zambia’s gold-rich mining areas. Dr Kabeta says the gold-focused super cooperative system will improve coordination, expand training programmes, and facilitate access to modern mining equipment, particularly targeting the unique needs of gold miners. He adds that this structure will help formalise operations while ensuring miners adopt safer, more productive methods. In a statement issued by Ministry Principal Public Relations Officer Shamwinda Tembo, Saturday, Dr Kabeta said the initiative would prioritise mercury-free gold processing technologies to protect both miners’ health and the environment. “The Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development has announced plans to establish a national super cooperative...