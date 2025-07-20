PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema often gushes about how lucky and blessed he is to be married to First Lady Mutinta Hichilema. But he says that in the early years, he sometimes got so buried in work that he’d forget he was even married. He would stay at the office late into the night or even until dawn. One day, around 04:00, Mutinta walked in and found him still working. Frustrated, she screamed at him, but after he calmly explained that he had a client waiting, that was the last time she ever questioned his late nights at the office. President Hichilema says she understood that he meant well because he wasn’t at a girlfriend’s place or at the bar, but in...