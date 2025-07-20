THE Zambia Police Service says it has instituted investigations into an immoral video depicting Sergeant Rhodah Ndhlovu engaging in indecent conduct with another woman. Meanwhile, the Zambia National Service (ZNS) says it has commenced internal disciplinary proceedings against Sergeant Ndhlovu, who also serves as a ZNS-sponsored athlete, following her involvement in the explicit video that has gone viral on social media. In a statement, Sunday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said investigations were actively underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the video. “The Zambia Police Service has instituted investigations into an immoral video that is currently making rounds on various social media platforms. The video in question depicts two female individuals engaged in indecent conduct, which has sparked...