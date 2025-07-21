THE Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CSAWUZ) has called on government to urgently investigate irregularities in the management of the national payroll system, following reports of unauthorised deductions from civil servants’ salaries. This comes after Acting Finance Minister Chipoka Mulenga confirmed on Wednesday that some civil servants were experiencing deductions for loans they never obtained. In an interview, Thursday, CSAWUZ General Secretary Makayi Makayi expressed concern over the integrity of the payroll system, saying it was clearly being manipulated. “We have seen several complaints from our members in regards to illegal deductions which appear on their pay slips without their consent. Some are from insurance companies and some are loans purported not to have been consented to....