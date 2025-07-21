POLICE have formally arrested and charged former president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Chris Zumani Zimba for libel and harassment utilising electronic communication. This is in relation to an article published on Dr Zimba’s Facebook page on May 2, 2024, and an article published in The Mast Newspaper on May 4, 2024, both allegedly bordering on harassment and libel against MMD leader Nevers Mumba. In a statement issued, Monday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said Dr Zimba was released on police bond and is scheduled to appear before the courts of law soon. “The Zambia Police Service has formally arrested and charged Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba, aged 45, of Chunga Village in Chongwe District, for the offences of Harassment utilising...