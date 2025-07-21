NEW Congress Party (NCP) leader Peter Chanda has announced that the party has printed its regalia featuring the face of former president Edgar Lungu. On Thursday, Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Legal Manager Mukunsa Bwalya said a person who contravened Section 89 of the Electoral Process Act, regarding the use of campaign regalia of a contesting candidate or political party, was liable to a fine of K60,000 or a maximum imprisonment of two years. Bwalya had noted that while the ECZ did not oppose stakeholders forming alliances, they must adhere to the law, particularly during electoral campaigns. In an interview, Saturday, Chanda insisted that as long as the NCP was on the ballot, Lungu’s face should be expected on its...