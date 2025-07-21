PF deputy Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda says instead of just sleeping late, President Hakainde Hichilema should listen to opposition advice to improve the economy. On Wednesday, President Hichilema indicated that in his early days, he sometimes forgot he was married and would work until 04:00 hours. He added that he is one person who believes in delivery. In an interview, Sunday, Nyirenda said President Hichilema would just develop insomnia by sleeping late, arguing that a country was not run by an individual. “The only difference is that a country is not run by an individual; a country is run by coordination and what will make us be a billion-dollar economy is not by staying late in the night, because he...