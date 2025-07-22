POLITICAL Analyst Neo Simutanyi says the chances of the PF or Tonse Alliance doing well in the upcoming Mfuwe by-election, which is scheduled for August 7, are minimal. Speaking in an interview, Monday, Simutanyi said the PF’s absence from the ballot in the last five to six by-elections had made it difficult for the public to gauge the party’s popularity. “The PF is not really well organised, I mean as a party, they are not well organised. Maybe under the Tonse Alliance there was a bit of momentum that was gained, but up to the death of Edgar Chagwa Lungu, I think that has also defected. I cannot predict but, the chances for the PF or the Tonse Alliance doing...