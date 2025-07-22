CHILUBI PF MP Mulenga Fube says police can’t arrest PF faction leader Robert Chabinga for threatening violence against PF members because he “dines with HH”. However, UPND Lusaka Province Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta has distanced the party from Chabinga’s remarks inciting violence, stating that Zambians changed government because they wanted peaceful politics. On the other hand, Matero MP Miles Sampa says PF and the Tonse Alliance are ready to face Chabinga in Mfuwe, adding that Chabinga should be careful because people in Mfuwe won’t tolerate his foolishness. On Sunday, Chabinga said the Patriotic Front was in alliance with the ruling party, and he would therefore campaign for a UPND candidate in Mfuwe. Chabinga also threatened that anyone who convenes a PF...