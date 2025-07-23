Consortium of CSOs on Governance Chairperson Isaac Mwanza (c), AIPAC Executive Director Solomon Ngoma (r) and Measures of Justice and Democracy Foundation Executive Director George Shonga (l) speaking to Journalists during a media briefing in Lusaka on Thursday 26th June 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

A CONSORTIUM of Civil Society Organisations has called on government to immediately withdraw the Lands and Deeds Registry (Amendment) Bill No. 13 of 2025, citing its alleged threat to the security of land tenure in the country. According to a statement issued, Tuesday, Consortium Chairperson Isaac Mwanza specifically highlighted concerns over the proposed provision to grant the Chief Registrar of Lands, a civil servant, the discretionary power to cancel certificates of title. He argued that allowing an appointed official to unilaterally revoke a certificate of title would weaken the judiciary, embolden political interference, and introduce anarchy into land tenure administration. “The Consortium of Eleven Civil Society Organisations working on governance and the rule of law strongly calls on the Government...