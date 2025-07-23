DRUG Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director General Nason Banda says contrary to some sentiments, the commission has not become irrelevant in fighting crime because whatever they are doing, the results are evident. Recently, Community Action Against Corruption (CAAC) said the Anti-Corruption Commission and DEC had become irrelevant in the fight against graft. Organisation Chief Executive Officer Brighton Tembo said while the PF engaged in pickpocketing corruption, the UPND’s corruption was highly mechanised, and both the ACC and DEC had failed to act on current corruption. However, in an interview, Tuesday, Banda said the commission was doing its best to ensure corruption, money laundering and drug trafficking were dealt with. “We are doing our best to ensure that corruption, money laundering and...