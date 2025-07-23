ECONOMIST Noah Kabwita says the ZAMMSA audit report might affect investor confidence. He argues that some sensitive short-term investors may choose to withdraw their investments, while long-term investors will likely watch to see how government would address the scandals. Reacting to the ZAMMSA forensic audit, which revealed various irregularities in drug procurement, including the buying of inflated and short-dated drugs, Kabwita said Zambia should be concerned that investors are watching and need to be respected when they are investing in the health sector. “So, when you say what will happen to the investor confidence amidst the ZAMMSA report? Short-term investors will run away, and those who are long-term will watch how government will correct this situation because a healthy population...