A MAZABUKA man has been arrested after police found him in possession of 114 National Registration Cards (NRCs) and 11 ATM cards. According to police, the suspect was allegedly using these documents to fraudulently claim benefits from the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA). In a statement, Wednesday, Southern Province Police Deputy Commanding Officer Moono Namalongo said Jonathan Nawa, 43, of KLB residential area in Mazabuka, was arrested on July 18. “On July 18, 2025, at 10:20 hours, Mazabuka Central Police Station recorded a case in which Mr Jonathan Nawa, aged 43, of KLB Compound, Mazabuka District, was found in possession of 114 Green National Registration Cards (NRCs) and 11 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards without lawful authority. The suspect had...