PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has urged mayors to support the constitutional amendments. The President has also urged elected officials to set aside political differences and work collaboratively throughout their five-year terms. Speaking at the Local Government Association of Zambia (LGAZ) 64th Annual Conference, Wednesday, President Hichilema said some mayors have already served two terms, and if the Constitution is not amended, they will be removed even if they are performing well. “Constitutional amendment, you need to support it because you Mayors, some of you have done two terms already. If we don’t amend that Constitution, you’ll be removed even though you’re a good Mayor or a good Council Chairperson. We are proposing that we should remove the term limit for council...