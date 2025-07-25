UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda says the one who will take over from President Hakainde Hichilema in 2031 will have an easy ride because he has laid a good foundation. In an interview, Thursday, Imenda said those who were not seeing the development in the UPND government were blinded by jealousy. “Those who are saying they have not seen anything that we have built, they don’t have eyes to see because they are using jealous eyes. They don’t want to physically see the positives, they can only see the negatives. Only 10 percent is remaining, that is load shedding, otherwise everything is on rebound. The whole foundation has been done and the economy is in rebound. So the one...