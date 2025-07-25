MATERO PF MP Miles Sampa says the low utilisation of CDF in Lusaka is because government has employed UPND cadres at the Lusaka City Council who are awarding projects to companies they own. However, Kabwata UPND MP Andrew Tayengwa is arguing that government’s revelations do not imply that all constituencies in Lusaka are underutilising CDF, because his own constituency is doing well in terms of project implementation. On Wednesday, government revealed that as of June 30, 2025, the CDF utilisation rate was at 63 percent, further stating that Lusaka and Northern provinces had the lowest utilisation rates. But responding to this in an interview, Thursday, Sampa said Lusaka City Council (LCC) was to blame for the underutilisation because cadres had...