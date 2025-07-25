CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the ZAMMSA forensic audit will enhance investor confidence as investors will see that the UPND government is serious about fighting corruption. Meanwhile, Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga says government will not relent until all those found wanting in the forensic audit are held accountable. Recently, a forensic audit into alleged drug pilferage revealed that ZAMMSA’s K685 million medical supply mop-up exercise was initiated by the Ministry of Commerce and influenced by a Pharmaceutical Society meeting that aimed to exaggerate the procurement of medicines. On Monday, Economist Noah Kabwita said reports from the ZAMMSA forensic audit could erode investor confidence in Zambia. Commenting on these developments in an interview, Wednesday, Mweetwa said contrary...