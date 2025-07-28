COPPERBELT Minister Elisha Matambo has announced that approximately 449 farmers who were affected by acid spillages from Sino Metals will receive compensation for damages. He adds that 214 farmers impacted by Rongxing Mining Limited will equally be compensated for harm caused to their fish, goats and other animals. Speaking at a press briefing, Saturday, Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo disclosed that the total compensation amount for affected farmers was over K16.2 million, with payments scheduled to begin before Friday. “What are they going to get? First of all, from Sino Metals, those who are going to be paid will (receive compensation for) one year for their crops, and then they will be paid one year for the soils which were damaged....