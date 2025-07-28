POLICE Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba should present himself before law enforcement agencies because he has an active bench warrant against him. Mwamba, while appearing on Diamond TV Breakfast Show on Wednesday, had argued that law enforcement agencies should focus on the content of a leaked audio, purportedly featuring Robert Chabinga and Doreen Mwamba, and not him. However, in an interview, Friday, Hamoonga said Mwamba was well aware of the bench warrant against him and he should comply with the authorities. “That we should not pursue him for what? Emmanuel Mwamba has a bench warrant, so what is he talking about, [that he is] being pursued? Did the pursuit of Emmanuel Mwamba start before...