CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says a crime committed has nothing to do with a particular position that someone holds. Mweetwa explains that if a minister violates the law, they are just recognised as a culprit, and not referred to by the position they hold. Last Tuesday, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri said the economic and financial crimes his office was targeting are often committed by honourable-looking individuals who hold influential positions, with some working in public service. Reacting to this in an interview, Mweetwa noted that some political leaders were being tried for financial crimes because they influenced wrong decisions. “When you talk about financial crimes, it’s not just actions taken. It’s decisions made which result in...