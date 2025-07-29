CHAMA South PF MP Davison Mung’andu is proposing that PF members of parliament should begin contributing money towards the holding of the party convention. However, he says only candidates who had earlier expressed interest in the presidency and paid the K200,000 application fee should be allowed to contest. A fortnight ago, PF Deputy Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda said the PF would hold its convention immediately after the burial of former president Edgar Lungu. In an interview recently, Mung’andu said people should not take advantage of Lungu’s death by throwing themselves into the lineup. He added that according to the PF constitution, it is Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda who is supposed to assume the party presidency in Lungu’s absence, not vice-president...