FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says while Zambia anticipated that international aid would eventually come to an end, the abruptness of its withdrawal has created significant challenges. Speaking during a meeting between President Hakainde Hichilema and Norwegian Minister of International Development Asmund Aukrust at State House on Monday, Dr Musokotwane noted that the current global environment presents the most difficult period yet for international development finance. “The challenge of international development finance; it has never been bigger than what we see today. I think for us in Africa, we knew that assistance, aid, would not be perpetual, at some point it has to end. What has been a little bit difficult though is the abrupt nature with...