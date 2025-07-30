SENGA Hill UPND member of parliament Henry Sikazwe says the Ministry of Agriculture and the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) must quickly address the maize situation in his constituency. He laments that most farmers are spending sleepless nights in the cold trying to sell maize at FRA depots. Recently, Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri announced that government, through the FRA, has so far purchased 90,000 metric tonnes of maize from farmers, against a target of 543,000 metric tonnes. In an interview, Sunday, Sikazwe stated that looking at the current situation in his constituency, FRA might not clear the maize within the stipulated period. “You see, I have a lot of challenges now, because remember, most of our people are now selling maize...