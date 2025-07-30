GOVERNMENT has deferred the Lands and Deeds Registry (Amendment) Bill No. 13 of 2025 to allow for further consultations. This decision follows concerns raised by various stakeholders regarding a proposed provision that would grant the Chief Registrar of Lands the power to cancel certificates of title. Government has recently also deferred other key bills for further consultations, including the Non-Governmental Organisation Bill and the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill No. 7. Both these bills had previously attracted criticisms from various stakeholders. Speaking in Parliament, Wednesday, Lands and Natural Resources Minister Sylvia Masebo asked for the deferment of Bill 13 to a later date, stating that as a listening government, they want to allay all fears and concerns expressed by various...