MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile says he is humbled by the support he received from participants in the opposition online survey, and he is looking forward to such support even as the party holds a convention. And Mundubile says the recent audio scandal involving Robert Chabinga, the ZAMMSA forensic audit report, among other things, points to the fact that the UPND government was not ready to govern. Mundubile adds that the UPND government is failing in all sectors because it has employed incompetent cadres in the civil service. A recent KBN TV National Opposition Leadership Survey has revealed that 76.3 percent of the total respondents strongly feel Zambia needs a change of leadership during next year’s elections. The online survey,...