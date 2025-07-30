FORMER Secretary to the Cabinet Leslie Mbula has advised civil servants to avoid debt and live within their means, cautioning that living beyond one’s means can be very destructive. Mbula stressed that individuals must learn to utilise what is available to them and resist the desire for things they cannot afford, as “a salary will never be too high”. In an interview, Tuesday, Mbula urged civil servants to borrow for investment as opposed to borrowing for consumption. “It’s very important for people to live within their means. When you want to live beyond your means, you have appetite for money and money can be very destructive. It can lead to all sorts of things including corruption. Let us live within...