CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the matter involving PF acting president Robert Chabinga, in relation to a leaked audio recording, is under active investigation and should be allowed to follow due process in order to reach a conclusive outcome. And Mweetwa has dismissed allegations that the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture and Land has rejected Bill 13. Speaking during a press briefing, Mweetwa emphasised the importance of upholding the rule of law, especially in cases where government officials may be implicated. “This is a matter which is under active investigation by the investigative authorities, as you know, there are various laws at play currently relating to a matter of that nature and when we as government take the centre stage...