THE Chinese Embassy says News Diggers’ documentary about Chinese investment in Zambia deliberately downplays China’s contribution to Zambia’s economic and social development while dwelling excessively on negative stories about China. Meanwhile, Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director General Nason Banda says the documentary, “Chinese Investment in Zambia-The Good, The Bad and The Dangerous,” is an eye opener that will spark curiosity and conversations around Chinese operations in the country, among citizens. And in a statement, Wednesday, Antonio Mwanza applauded News Diggers for exposing the exploitation of the country’s mineral resources and urged citizens, civil society, the church and all patriotic voices to demand firm action from government. However, in its own statement, Wednesday, the Chinese Embassy said it was gravely concerned...