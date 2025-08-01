PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Deputy Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda says government is merely fooling citizens over the leaked audio involving PF acting president Robert Chabinga, arguing that nothing will come of the investigation because Chabinga is “immune to prosecution.” On Wednesday, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said the matter involving Chabinga, in relation to a leaked audio, was under active investigation and would follow due process to reach a conclusive outcome. But in an interview, Thursday, Nyirenda dismissed Mweetwa’s remarks, insisting that the UPND government had no intention of pursuing the matter meaningfully. “There is nothing genuine you can get out of UPND, they are propagandists and it will go a long way without being dealt with. All they depend on...