CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says fighting corruption is a very difficult task because the crime is done in secrecy. On Friday, Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) Executive Director Isaac Mwaipopo said it was disappointing that the country had not seen much results from the corruption prosecutions that were initially hyped by law enforcement agencies. In an interview, Wednesday, Mweetwa explained that public service workers in certain ministries have created entrenched cartels that remain active even when political leadership changes. “We are a law-abiding administration. Fighting corruption is a very difficult programme because corruption is done under the veil of secrecy; it is not an open crime. It is one where there is a lot of collusion and...