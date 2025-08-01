THE Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries has announced an ambitious plan to increase Zambia’s national cattle population from 5.1 million to 7.4 million by 2027. This move aims to position the livestock sector as a key driver of economic transformation. Speaking at the 97th Agriculture and Commercial Show Exhibitors’ luncheon on Thursday, Minister of Livestock Peter Kapala highlighted the ministry’s ongoing efforts and achievements. He revealed that over 475 million fingerlings have already been produced, surpassing the target of 460 million fingerlings set in the Seventh National Development Plan (SNDP) for 2026. “The Agricultural and Commercial Show remains one of the most important events on our national calendar. It brings together farmers, innovators, researchers, private sector players, and policymakers. For...