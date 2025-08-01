THE Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has commended government for deferring the Lands and Deeds Registry (Amendment) Bill No. 13 of 2025 to allow for further consultations. The government’s decision, announced on Wednesday, was made in response to concerns from various stakeholders regarding a proposed provision that would grant the Chief Registrar of Lands the power to cancel certificates of title. In an interview, Thursday, LAZ president Lungisani Zulu said it was commendable that the UPND government had heeded the concerns of its citizens regarding Bill 13. “I think it is as it should be for the legislative processes to reflect the aspirations and wishes of the citizens. So the government’s deferring process is commendable and would indeed allow for...